Firefighters extinguish blaze at southeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a house in southeast Charlotte on Friday morning.

The blaze broke out along Springhouse Lane, just off Rama Road, shortly after midnight, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy flames showing from the roof of the house. They were able to control the fire in about 21 minutes.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

A cause has not yet been determined, as the fire remains under investigation.

