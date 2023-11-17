PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters extinguish blaze at southeast Charlotte home

The fire broke out along Springhouse Lane on Friday morning.
A house on Springhouse Lane caught fire in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning.
A house on Springhouse Lane caught fire in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a house in southeast Charlotte on Friday morning.

The blaze broke out along Springhouse Lane, just off Rama Road, shortly after midnight, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy flames showing from the roof of the house. They were able to control the fire in about 21 minutes.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

A cause has not yet been determined, as the fire remains under investigation.

Also Read: ‘Demand an answer’: Amid mass firefighter resignation, Stanley town officials say little

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
James Richard Gann is considered "armed and dangerous" after he was allegedly involved in a...
Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal
Alex Hipple had plans to begin school at CPCC after completing a gap year.
‘Good kids are struggling:’ Parents of teen killed in marijuana deal gone wrong share perspective

Latest News

A man was fatally shot outside an apartment building on Villa Court on Thursday night.
CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex
The South Meck boys soccer team has reached the NCHSAA 4A state championship game despite...
South Meck boys soccer rides “Road Dog” mentality to 4A state championship game
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near the I-277 exit.
4 injured in crash on I-77 in Charlotte, MEDIC says
Captain Jason Colquitt says they are always assessing how they can assist the needs in this area.
CMPD Captain weighs in on repeated crime in area of W. Sugar Creek Rd. and Reagan Dr.