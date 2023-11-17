PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters battling fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

The blaze was reported on Yateswood Drive on Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte.

The fire is burning on Yateswood Drive, just off Democracy Drive and Albemarle Road, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters said flames were showing from the building when they arrived.

This is a developing story.

Related: Firefighters extinguish blaze at southeast Charlotte home

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
James Richard Gann is considered "armed and dangerous" after he was allegedly involved in a...
Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal
Alex Hipple had plans to begin school at CPCC after completing a gap year.
‘Good kids are struggling:’ Parents of teen killed in marijuana deal gone wrong share perspective

Latest News

CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
Charlotte bridge to be dedicated in fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin’s name
Car Crash
Officials: Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes Catawba Co. highway
A house on Springhouse Lane caught fire in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning.
Accidental fire causes nearly $100K in damage at southeast Charlotte house
A man was fatally shot outside an apartment building on Villa Court on Thursday night.
CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex