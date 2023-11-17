Firefighters battling fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte.

The fire is burning on Yateswood Drive, just off Democracy Drive and Albemarle Road, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters said flames were showing from the building when they arrived.

This is a developing story.

