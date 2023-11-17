Fire destroys building at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire destroyed a building at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex on Friday morning.

The fire happened on Yateswood Drive, just off Democracy Drive and Albemarle Road, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters said flames were showing from the building when they arrived. The fire took about 34 minutes to control.

The roof of the destroyed building was entirely consumed, and a neighboring building also appeared damaged.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and is under investigation.

