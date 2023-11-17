PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
Attorney: Eyewitness saw CMPD officer punch woman in face during arrest
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
Captain Jason Colquitt says they are always assessing how they can assist the needs in this area.
CMPD Captain weighs in on repeated crime in area of W. Sugar Creek Rd. and Reagan Dr.
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit