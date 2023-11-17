PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

The shooting happened on Villa Court late Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed outside a southeast Charlotte apartment building late Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road, around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said that when they got to the complex, they found the man between two buildings. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Officers did not say if any arrests were made following the incident.

The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

