CMPD investigating man’s death off South Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a reported death in the Steele Creek Division.

According to CMPD, the investigation is in the 8900 block of South Tryon Street where one man was found dead.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.