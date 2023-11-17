PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating man’s death off South Tryon St.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a reported death in the Steele Creek Division.

According to CMPD, the investigation is in the 8900 block of South Tryon Street where one man was found dead.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

