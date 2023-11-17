CMPD gives update on controversial viral arrest video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More is being learned about the viral video showing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers involved in a violent arrest.

That video shows an officer hitting a woman while she’s on the ground, in an effort to get her into handcuffs.

On Friday morning, CMPD was questioned about the role marijuana played in the arrest.

Police have said the incident started after a report that the woman and a man were smoking marijuana. CMPD officials were asked Friday why that triggered such a strong response from officers.

“Marijuana is illegal in the state of North Carolina. Some folks like that, some folks don’t and we understand that,” CMPD Lt. Kevin Pietrus said. “That’s something that’s not set by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It’s not set by the city of Charlotte. It is illegal in the state of North Carolina. Chief Jennings addressed on Wednesday a potential review of how we handle that, and so I’ll let his comments stand.”

This afternoon, WBTV is investigating the push to decriminalize or even legalize marijuana in North Carolina,-looking into whether it would have prevented an incident like this.

