CMPD Captain weighs in on repeated crime in area of W. Sugar Creek Rd. and Reagan Dr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are responding to calls for action from community groups in the area of West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive.

Local community group leaders gathered at the intersection on Wednesday to express their concerns, after another homicide took place on Monday.

According to crime mapping, in the past six months there have been 460 crimes reported to police within a half mile radius of the Shell gas station, where the most recent homicide happened.

90 of those crimes were assaults.

“We were having a staff meeting one day, and they were just open sex right there, the young lady was nude,” Sylvia Grier, with the Genesis Project, told WBTV.

Grier has a front row view of the crime happening along Reagan Drive from her office at the Genesis Project, which is a mental and behavioral health agency.

They offer counseling and support for the entire family, but Grier says they’re struggling to get through to this community.

“Well no I’ll come back tomorrow, and then we never see them again,” she said.

Grier says she wants to see more action from police.

Captain Jason Colquitt oversees CMPD’s North Tryon division.

He says the main problems in this corridor are loitering, prostitution and drug use, which then lead to more violent crimes.

He also says it’s not a problem that we can arrest ourselves out of, and it’s going to take dedication from the entire community.

“It’s frustrating,” Captain Colquitt said. “Obviously, we want to do everything we can to make everybody safe out there.”

He says the North Tryon Division has four detectives specifically designated to this area.

“When it comes to knowing people in that area, it’s definitely been a huge impact for us in later investigating certain crimes and being able to identify the suspects and bring forth a successful prosecution against them,” he said.

He also says arrests are not a permanent solution.

“You make that arrest and then a few hours later that person is right back out on the street again,” he said.

Members of CMPD regularly meet with organization leaders on the ground to discuss how they can work together.

“With the corridors of opportunity coming on board and the the tearing down of the Economy Inn over the summer, and making this a priority within the city of Charlotte, I have no doubt in the years to come that you’re going to see a change out there,” he said. “Stuff like that takes time.”

Heal Charlotte recently got a $2.25 million dollar grant from the city to help in the wraparound services they are providing in the Baymont Inn.

