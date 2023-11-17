PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Busy south Charlotte road closed due to natural gas leak

Fairview Road is closed near Providence Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy south Charlotte road is closed due to a natural gas leak on Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Fairview Road is closed in both directions near the intersection of Providence Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. It is unclear how long the road could be closed.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

