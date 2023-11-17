CMPD: Busy south Charlotte road closed due to natural gas leak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy south Charlotte road is closed due to a natural gas leak on Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Fairview Road is closed in both directions near the intersection of Providence Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. It is unclear how long the road could be closed.

