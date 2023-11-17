PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 2nd suspect arrested after 2 teens injured in uptown Charlotte shooting

Another teen was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.
Police were called after a Nov. 11 shooting near Romare Bearden Park injured two teens.
Police were called after a Nov. 11 shooting near Romare Bearden Park injured two teens.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting that injured two teens last weekend in uptown Charlotte, police said.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened on Nov. 11 on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

Police said when they arrived, they found two teens with serious injuries.

Another teen was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Separate shootings on Seigle Avenue and near Romare Bearden Park left 1 dead and 4 others hurt over the weekend.

