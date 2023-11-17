PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged in November homicide

The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Wednesday in relation to a November homicide outside a southeast Charlotte apartment building, police said.

The victim was identified as Kadeem Lamont, 25. Tyvon Dunlap, 18, was arrested in Greenville, S.C., and charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon

The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road, around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said that they found Lamont between two buildings when they got to the complex.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

