CMPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged in November homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Wednesday in relation to a November homicide outside a southeast Charlotte apartment building, police said.

The victim was identified as Kadeem Lamont, 25. Tyvon Dunlap, 18, was arrested in Greenville, S.C., and charged with the following:

Murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road , around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said that they found Lamont between two buildings when they got to the complex.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

