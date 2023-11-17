PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte bridge to be dedicated in fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin’s name

Goodwin was killed in the line of duty in December 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly two years since CMPD officer Mia Goodwin lost her life in the line of duty. On Friday, she will be honored and memorialized as a bridge in northeast Charlotte will bear her name.

The tragic crash happened on Dec. 22, 2021, and struck a chord with both fellow officers, as well as the entire community.

Goodwin had just returned from maternity leave after having her third baby, when she was working the scene of an earlier crash on I-85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard. A tractor-trailer collided with an already-crashed tractor-trailer, sending it into a group of officers. She died at the scene.

Her name was added to CMPD’s memorial that honors officers killed in the line of duty last year, and on Friday, the W.T. Harris bridge that runs over I-85, near where she was killed, will be dedicated in her name.

Officer Goodwin left behind her husband, who is a Charlotte firefighter, and three young children.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Daniel Morgan, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to 16-29 months behind bars.

In June, the NC Department of Transportation officially named the bridge for Officer Goodwin, with her family watching. At that ceremony, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings shared how much it means to the department.

“There was never a doubt we would forget Mia Goodwin and what she stood for and who she was and what she represented for our department,” he said. “But the naming of this bridge ensures that her legacy will live on. And I couldn’t be more proud of that.”

Goodwin’s family is expected to attend Friday’s dedication ceremony.

