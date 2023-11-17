PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Beautiful weekend on the way ahead of potentially heavy rain next week

Friday and Saturday will be warm and mostly dry days in the Charlotte area.
A cool front will close in today, but we’ll stay dry and warm through with highs near 70 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A beautiful weekend is on the way ahead of potentially heavy rain early next week.

  • Today: Pleasantly warm, mainly dry
  • Weekend: Sunshine dominates, cooler Sunday
  • First Alert: Rain and storms Tuesday, could be heavy

A cool front will close in from the west today, but we’ll stay dry and warm through the day with highs near 70 degrees. This front does not look to be loaded with moisture, so our rain chance is not very high, though a few spotty showers are possible tonight, especially in the mountains. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.

10-day forecast
10-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will turn out mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine will rule on Sunday with seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday may still be mainly dry until late in the day, but a First Alert has been hoisted for Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night when rain is likely. Some of the rain will be heavy and a few thunderstorms may break out as well.

The wet weather will hamper travel plans leading into Thanksgiving, but we do need the rain.

After Tuesday’s rain, the rest of next week, including Thanksgiving, looks dry and chilly with highs in the chilly 50s and cold lows at night in the 30s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
James Richard Gann is considered "armed and dangerous" after he was allegedly involved in a...
Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal
Alex Hipple had plans to begin school at CPCC after completing a gap year.
‘Good kids are struggling:’ Parents of teen killed in marijuana deal gone wrong share perspective

Latest News

A cool front will close in today, but we’ll stay dry and warm through with highs near 70 degrees.
Beautiful weekend on the way ahead of potentially heavy rain next week
Slim rain chances with Friday's cold front... Better chance of rain ahead of Thanksgiving...
First Alert: Tuesday rain will impact some travel plans
In the meantime, warm temperatures and only a slim chance of rain expected into the weekend
First Alert: Tuesday rain will impact some travel plans
WBTV News at Noon
Comfortable temperatures in store for end of the workweek, rain chances thinning