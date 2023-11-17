Beautiful weekend on the way ahead of potentially heavy rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A beautiful weekend is on the way ahead of potentially heavy rain early next week.

Today: Pleasantly warm, mainly dry

Weekend: Sunshine dominates, cooler Sunday

First Alert: Rain and storms Tuesday, could be heavy

A cool front will close in from the west today, but we’ll stay dry and warm through the day with highs near 70 degrees. This front does not look to be loaded with moisture, so our rain chance is not very high, though a few spotty showers are possible tonight, especially in the mountains. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.

10-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will turn out mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine will rule on Sunday with seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday may still be mainly dry until late in the day, but a First Alert has been hoisted for Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night when rain is likely. Some of the rain will be heavy and a few thunderstorms may break out as well.

The wet weather will hamper travel plans leading into Thanksgiving, but we do need the rain.

After Tuesday’s rain, the rest of next week, including Thanksgiving, looks dry and chilly with highs in the chilly 50s and cold lows at night in the 30s.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

