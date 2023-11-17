PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Baking up a scrumptious pancake casserole with Your Braisen Chef

Chef Reyana's Pancake Casserole
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friend Chef Reyana of Your Braisen Chef joined us in the QC Kitchen once again, this time to help us get ready for Thanksgiving.

A scrumptious dish that everyone is sure to enjoy is Chef Reyana’s pancake casserole.

For those interested in making it for their own Turkey Day celebrations, she was kind enough to share her recipe, which is below.

Ingredients:

  • For pancakes:
    • 2-4 cups Blanket pancake mix
    • 1 tsp powdered sugar
    • ½ cup Blanket syrup any flavor
  • For custard:
    • 2 cups half-and- half
    • ½ tsp vanilla
    • 5 eggs
    • 3 tablespoons sugar
    • ¼ teaspoon salt
    • Baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray

Directions:

  1. Mix Blanket pancake mix with recommended water amount on packaging.
  2. Make individual pancakes. follow directions on Blanket pancakes packaging.
  3. Repeat until all the batter is used.
  4. Whisk together the half-and- half, vanilla, 5 eggs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
  5. Shingle the pancakes in the baking dish. Pour the custard mixture evenly over the pancakes.
  6. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. This allows the pancakes to soak in the custard.
  7. After the pancakes have soaked in custard, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Remove the plastic wrap and bake the casserole until it feels firm yet springy to the touch in the center and the custard is set. Let cool 15 minutes before serving. Dust with powdered sugar (Optional) or Serve warm with Blanket Syrup.

