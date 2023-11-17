PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Attempting a world record in the QC Kitchen!

The crew tried breaking a world record with alphabet soup.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday is Guinness World Records Day, based on the record book filled with spectacular feats that people have accomplished from around the world.

QC Life aims to celebrate the day by unofficially trying to beat a record!

The record to beat is the “Fastest time to find and alphabetize the letters in a can of alphabet soup.”

The current record is held by Jacob Chandler with just 2 minutes, 8.6 seconds.

Let’s see if Kristen Miranda and Jorge Andres are up to the task!

