Appalachian State and Charlotte to play in 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are facing off in the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic on Thursday, Aug. 28 in Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to add this passionate regional rivalry to our upcoming slate of Duke’s Mayo Classic games,” said CSF executive director Danny Morrison. “We believe the atmosphere in the Queen City will be electric and both the Mountaineers and 49ers will be well represented.”

This matchup will be the fourth meeting of the two programs with App State holding a 3-0 series lead.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 college football season in Bank of America Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers. We have an incredible base of alumni and fans in the Charlotte area as evidenced by the crowd in our last Duke’s Mayo Classic appearance. These kinds of matchups are great for the state of North Carolina and great for college football. Thank you to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for this opportunity,” said Doug Gillin, App State’s director of athletics.

“What an exciting match-up to kick off the 2025 season! We have tremendous respect for App State and look forward to battling them at Bank of America Stadium in front of a huge crowd of Niners and Mountaineers fans. Thanks to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for putting this great game together,” said Mike Hill, Charlotte’s director of athletics.

The kickoff time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

