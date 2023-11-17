PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
4 injured in crash on I-77 in Charlotte, MEDIC says

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Interstate 277 exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people have minor injuries after a car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Interstate 277/Brookshire Freeway exit. As of 9:20 p.m., the right two lanes are blocked.

NCDOT said the scene is expected to be cleared around 10:05 p.m.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

