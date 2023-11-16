‘We are comfortable’: Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges’ eligibility to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hornets’ forward Miles Bridges is eligible to play on Friday for the first time in over a year.

This comes after a barrage of legal complications, which stemmed from accusations he assaulted the mother of his children during the summer of 2022.

Due to this, Bridges missed the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season and was given a 30-game suspension. Because he missed the entire season, the league considered 20 games of the suspension served, and he would only miss the first ten games of the 2023-24 season.

Thursday, the Hornets released the following statement regarding Bridges’ return to the court:

“Miles Bridges is eligible to return to our active roster on Friday after serving his NBA suspension. We are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process.”

Most recently, on Oct. 13, Bridges was arrested in Lincoln County and released on bond after allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order. The criminal summons stated that he threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car while their children were inside it. The balls smashed a window and dented the car.

