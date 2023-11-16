PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Standard of excellence’: NASCAR broadcasting legend Ken Squier dies at 88, report says

Squier is credited with helping grow the popularity of the sport in its formative broadcast years.
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier has died at age 88, according to a report.

Dave Moody of the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM broke the news Thursday morning. He said Squier passed shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, surrounded by family, after spending time in the hospital and in hospice care.

“I grieve the loss of my dear friend and lifelong mentor, but rejoice in the fact that his pain and struggle are over,” Moody said on social media. “Thanks everyone for all the prayers and good wishes [for Ken].”

Squier was one of NASCAR’s original broadcasters, and his lasting legacy led to his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018.

It was Squier leading the call for one of the sport’s biggest days - the live, flag-to-flag broadcasting of the 1979 Daytona 500 on CBS. The race is widely credited for growing NASCAR’s national popularity.

On its website, the NASCAR Hall of Fame credits Squier with “[carving] a massive footprint during NASCAR’s formative broadcast years,” and said “Squier’s golden voice took NASCAR to a national audience thirsting for live coverage.”

Fellow Hall of Famer and 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted the moment in history and the impact Squier had on it on Thursday morning.

“Ken Squier was there when NASCAR was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979,” he said on social media. “I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Ken’s words and energy were perfection on a day when NASCAR needed it.”

Earlier in the week, with news coming out about Squier’s failing health, Earnhardt Jr. also shared some of the personal impact he has had on his own broadcasting career.

“When I got my first job as an announcer for [NASCAR on NBC], I wrote down a full page of ‘Squierisms’ that the legendary Ken Squier used during his career. I tried to use one per race during my ‘rookie’ broadcasting season. Ken is the standard of excellence for any NASCAR broadcast.”

Following that milestone moment in 1979, Squier continued to call races for CBS and TBS until 1997, when he transitioned to a studio host role until 2000.

Related: Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
The metallic black and chrome CP Huntington G24 Engine #425 will pull three coaches and...
Kannapolis adds second Winterland Express Train at Village Park

Latest News

Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
‘Standard of excellence’: NASCAR broadcasting legend Ken Squier dies at 88, report says
“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
Longtime WBTV journalist David Whisenant has been named the grand marshal for Friday's opening...
WBTV’s David Whisenant named Grand Marshal for Speedway Christmas opening night
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon...
Butler scores 32, Heat beat Hornets 111-105 to remain unbeaten in NBA In-Season Tournament play