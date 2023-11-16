Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal
Police said James Richard Gann has turned himself in after allegedly being involved in the fatal shooting.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after he was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Iredell County earlier this month.
On Nov. 4, 18-year-old Alexander Hipple was shot and killed after a drug deal went wrong on Mills Avenue, the Troutman Police Department said. A 20-year-old was also shot during the incident, but was later released from the hospital.
Police later identified a juvenile and 19-year-old James Richard Gann as suspects in the case. The juvenile was arrested on Nov. 7. At the time, police believed Gann may have left the state. Law-enforcement agencies in both Texas and Atlanta assisted with the case.
Since then, Gann has turned himself in, police said Thursday. He appeared before a magistrate and was denied bond.
Gann is charged with the following offenses:
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in injury
- Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon
Troutman Police said several agencies were involved in the case and “helped to ensure a successful investigation as well as the identification and apprehension of the suspects.”
