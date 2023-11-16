PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal

Police said James Richard Gann has turned himself in after allegedly being involved in the fatal shooting.
18-year-old Alex Hipple was shot and killed in Troutman on Nov. 4.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after he was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Iredell County earlier this month.

On Nov. 4, 18-year-old Alexander Hipple was shot and killed after a drug deal went wrong on Mills Avenue, the Troutman Police Department said. A 20-year-old was also shot during the incident, but was later released from the hospital.

Police later identified a juvenile and 19-year-old James Richard Gann as suspects in the case. The juvenile was arrested on Nov. 7. At the time, police believed Gann may have left the state. Law-enforcement agencies in both Texas and Atlanta assisted with the case.

Since then, Gann has turned himself in, police said Thursday. He appeared before a magistrate and was denied bond.

Gann is charged with the following offenses:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in injury
  • Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Troutman Police said several agencies were involved in the case and “helped to ensure a successful investigation as well as the identification and apprehension of the suspects.”

Related: ‘Good kids are struggling:’ Parents of teen killed in marijuana deal gone wrong share perspective

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
Attorney: Eyewitness saw CMPD officer punch woman in face during arrest

Latest News

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state...
Alex Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial
Robert Tallent
Lincoln County man charged with felony cruelty to animals
UNC Charlotte Professor Dr. Steven G. Rogelberg spoke to over 120 business leaders at the Rowan...
‘Meetings Matter’ research shared at Rowan Chamber breakfast