Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after he was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Iredell County earlier this month.

On Nov. 4, 18-year-old Alexander Hipple was shot and killed after a drug deal went wrong on Mills Avenue, the Troutman Police Department said. A 20-year-old was also shot during the incident, but was later released from the hospital.

Police later identified a juvenile and 19-year-old James Richard Gann as suspects in the case. The juvenile was arrested on Nov. 7. At the time, police believed Gann may have left the state. Law-enforcement agencies in both Texas and Atlanta assisted with the case.

Since then, Gann has turned himself in, police said Thursday. He appeared before a magistrate and was denied bond.

Gann is charged with the following offenses:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in injury

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Troutman Police said several agencies were involved in the case and “helped to ensure a successful investigation as well as the identification and apprehension of the suspects.”

