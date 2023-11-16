Samaritan’s Purse replacing ambulances to Israel that were destroyed by Hamas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Samaritan’s Purse, a North Carolina-based Christian disaster relief organization, is donating 21 ambulances to Israel, helping replace those that Hamas damaged.

CEO Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse have been working with more than 50 churches in Israel and Gaza to help innocent civilians who are suffering.

Of the 21 ambulances being donated, seven will be armored.

They will also be providing hundreds of life-saving trauma supply kits to them as well.

The trauma supply kits will include medical supplies, including a combat application tourniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit to help save lives in the event of further attacks.

The kits will be strategically positioned with first responders throughout communities at high risk for future rocket attacks to increase the speed of emergency medical care.

So far, Samaritan’s Purse has provided hygiene kits, nearly 600 food vouchers, 300 food boxes, and 3,800 hot meals for internally displaced families in Israel.

Samaritan’s Purse has also offered to set up Emergency Field Hospitals with personnel, equipment, and supplies in Gaza and Israel if needed.

In Gaza, Samaritan’s Purse is supporting churches that are helping their Palestinian communities with food and medicine.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.