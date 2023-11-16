PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Samaritan’s Purse replacing ambulances to Israel that were destroyed by Hamas

CEO Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse has been working with more than 50 churches in Israel and Gaza
Samaritan’s Purse replacing ambulances to Israel that were destroyed by Hamas
Samaritan’s Purse replacing ambulances to Israel that were destroyed by Hamas(Samaritan's Purse)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Samaritan’s Purse, a North Carolina-based Christian disaster relief organization, is donating 21 ambulances to Israel, helping replace those that Hamas damaged.

CEO Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse have been working with more than 50 churches in Israel and Gaza to help innocent civilians who are suffering.

Of the 21 ambulances being donated, seven will be armored.

They will also be providing hundreds of life-saving trauma supply kits to them as well.

The trauma supply kits will include medical supplies, including a combat application tourniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit to help save lives in the event of further attacks.

The kits will be strategically positioned with first responders throughout communities at high risk for future rocket attacks to increase the speed of emergency medical care.

So far, Samaritan’s Purse has provided hygiene kits, nearly 600 food vouchers, 300 food boxes, and 3,800 hot meals for internally displaced families in Israel.

Samaritan’s Purse has also offered to set up Emergency Field Hospitals with personnel, equipment, and supplies in Gaza and Israel if needed.

In Gaza, Samaritan’s Purse is supporting churches that are helping their Palestinian communities with food and medicine.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
Attorney: Eyewitness saw CMPD officer punch woman in face during arrest
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway

Latest News

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital