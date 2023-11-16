PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - Primark, an international clothing retailer, officially opened its Concord location Thursday morning.

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.

Concord’s grand opening marks the brand’s first location in North Carolina. The Ireland-based retailer has stores all over Europe and 24 in the U.S.

“Primark opening is a party,” said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark U.S. “We’ve had people waiting years, literally years, for this Primark store to open.”

It’s known for being trendy but affordable, selling various products from clothing to beauty and home decor.

“You can’t buy Primark online,” Tulip said. “Physical retail is what we do. To come in and experience Primark, you need to come down to Concord Mills and come check us out.”

