PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

More than 500K NC residents sent incorrect tax bills after software change

The issue had to do with Late Tax Payment penalties.
A Late Tax Payment Penalty Rate is a fee charged to residents if a tax bill was paid late, and was lowered from last year's mark.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For residents of North Carolina, you might want to check your state tax bill. It turns out you could be one of the more than 500,000 people who got an incorrect bill.

The mistake caused some to pay a more expensive penalty that they should have. The issue arose after the NC Department of Revenue underwent a software change.

A Late Tax Payment Penalty Rate is a fee charged to residents if a tax bill was paid late. Last year, that penalty was 10 percent. This year, the state lowered that penalty to five percent. The problem, though, is that some people are still getting bills that say they owe 10 percent.

Officials allegedly knew about the issue, but decided to send incorrect tax bills anyway, along with a notice alerting taxpayers of the correct amount.

Ron Whitaker, who happens to be a tax professional, filed an extension and noticed the incorrect penalty.

“Most people are afraid when they get letters from the federal agent or state agent saying they owe,” he said. “They just gonna assume, listen, I have to pay this.”

NC Department of Revenue COO David Roseberry also spoke to the problem.

“We did not complete all the code changes that was necessary by the time that law was in effect,” he acknowledged.

Tax officials said they are issuing refunds, in as little as three days, for people who overpay.

The state hopes to have the system fixed by January, but until then residents could continue to get incorrect bills.

Related: Deadline to apply for HOMES Program property tax assistance extended

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
The metallic black and chrome CP Huntington G24 Engine #425 will pull three coaches and...
Kannapolis adds second Winterland Express Train at Village Park

Latest News

Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
‘Standard of excellence’: NASCAR broadcasting legend Ken Squier dies at 88, report says
Genesis Project speak about violence and crime along Reagan Drive
Community members call on CMPD to help clean up crime along Reagan Drive
Christopher Franks
Man accused of killing 19-year-old Wendy’s employee to appear in court
Medic said one person was hurt after a SUV and minivan crash on I-485 early Thursday morning.
1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte