Man accused of killing 19-year-old Wendy’s employee to appear in court

Christopher Franks is expected to learn whether or not prosecutors will seek the death penalty against him.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old co-worker last month is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said the victim, J’Karri Anderson, and suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Franks, worked together at a Wendy’s restaurant on W.T. Harris Boulevard. They were both working on Oct. 6 when Franks allegedly shot and killed Anderson.

Anderson’s family said there was an argument and Anderson stepped in. They called him a hero.

J'Karri Anderson Murder Case
During his Thursday court appearance, Franks is expected to learn whether or not the District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty against him.

Franks is currently being held without bond in the Mecklenburg County Jail after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge last month.

Following his death, Will Adams, founder of anti-violence nonprofit Team TruBlue, said Anderson served as a “big brother” in the organization.

”I look at J’Karri, and I’m like ‘he was one of the ones that turned, that decided he wanted to go and do some thing different,’” Adams said. “Get on the right path. Stay on the right path. Because you’ve got little ones looking at you.”

More details about exactly what happened inside the Wendy’s that night could be revealed during the court appearance.

Related: ‘Best brother ever’: Family, friends say murdered Wendy’s employee a hero

