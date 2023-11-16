PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making pumpkin creme brulee ahead of Thanksgiving meals

Chef Sylvain Rivet, owner of Renaissance Patisserie, shared his delicious recipe.
Chef Sylvain Rivet, owner of Renaissance Patisserie, shared his delicious pumpkin creme brulee recipe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is only a week away, and the QC Life team is gearing up for it.

To help get the table ready, Chef Sylvain Rivet, owner of Renaissance Patisserie, and Jessica Rivet, joined the show to make a delicious pumpkin creme brulee.

For those interested in making it at home, the recipe is below.

Ingredients:

  • 6-7 mini pumpkins
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 cloves
  • ¼ inch ginger
  • 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup of white sugar
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 5 egg yolks

Directions:

  1. Slice off the top of your mini-pumpkins, spoon out the seeds, and then scrape them into little bowls. Reserving the flesh for the cream mixture.
  2. Combine the pumpkin flesh with everything except the egg yolks.
  3. Heat the whole cream mixture up to just beginning to simmer, then strain into a bowl.
  4. While stirring the yolks, slowly pour the cream mixture into the eggs. Use a spoon instead of a whisk at this point to keep air out of the mixture.
  5. Strain AGAIN as you pour the cream into the pumpkin bowls, and then fill the baking dish with water till about halfway up the sides of the pumpkins.
  6. Cook for 1.5-2 hours at 225F / 110C or until the sides of the dessert are solid, but the center still jiggles. For bigger mini-pumpkins, you may need to raise the temp to 250F / 120C
  7. Let the pumpkins cool down slowly to room temp & then place them in the fridge to cool.
  8. JUST before serving, top with any kind of sugar.

