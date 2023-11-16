Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Eleven people were arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation seized over 1,800 grams of meth in Iredell County, according to the sheriff.

Deputies say the investigation began with crystal methamphetamine purchases from one individual, William Miller, in Statesville. From July to November, agents purchased about 1,600 grams of crystal meth and 6.620 grams of cocaine from Miller and, during the undercover examination, identified multiple others visiting him to get controlled substances.

The following individuals totaled over $10,000,000 in bond amounts and were charged with the following:

William Miller Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Possession Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Sell Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Possession Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Sell Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Devin D’Andrae Allen Tomlin Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine Trafficking by Possession Trafficking by Transport Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Javon Donte Sherrill Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine Maintaining a Residence for a Controlled Substance(s) Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Gerri Campbell Martin Trafficking by Possession or Transport Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Jimmy Wayne Martin Trafficking by Possession or Transport and Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Traci L Call Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Timmy Ray Sharpe Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine Trafficking by Possession or Transport Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Cocaine Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Danielle Nicole Allen Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine Trafficking by Possession or Transport Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/, or Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Cocaine Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Lauren Rowland Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Amber Walker Perry Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine Trafficking by Possession or Transport Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance

Lisa Cheri Whitaker Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance



Deputies estimated a combined street value of $95,5000 for all the drugs.

“This is a testament to the hard work of our detectives and the relationship with other agencies,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “We will continue to send a message that Iredell County is not a safe or profitable place to sell drugs because we will continue to target these individuals.”

Additionally, authorities say they seized two vehicles and a small amount of weed.

