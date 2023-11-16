Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
The investigation began with crystal methamphetamine purchases from one individual.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Eleven people were arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation seized over 1,800 grams of meth in Iredell County, according to the sheriff.
Deputies say the investigation began with crystal methamphetamine purchases from one individual, William Miller, in Statesville. From July to November, agents purchased about 1,600 grams of crystal meth and 6.620 grams of cocaine from Miller and, during the undercover examination, identified multiple others visiting him to get controlled substances.
The following individuals totaled over $10,000,000 in bond amounts and were charged with the following:
- William Miller
- Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Possession
- Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Sell
- Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Possession
- Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Sell
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Devin D’Andrae Allen Tomlin
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession
- Trafficking by Transport
- Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School
- Javon Donte Sherrill
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Residence for a Controlled Substance(s)
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
- Gerri Campbell Martin
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Jimmy Wayne Martin
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport and Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Traci L Call
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
- Timmy Ray Sharpe
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Danielle Nicole Allen
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/, or Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Lauren Rowland
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
- Amber Walker Perry
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance
- Lisa Cheri Whitaker
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance
Deputies estimated a combined street value of $95,5000 for all the drugs.
“This is a testament to the hard work of our detectives and the relationship with other agencies,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “We will continue to send a message that Iredell County is not a safe or profitable place to sell drugs because we will continue to target these individuals.”
Additionally, authorities say they seized two vehicles and a small amount of weed.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.