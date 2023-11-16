Four Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students win Awards at National SkillsUSA competition

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four students from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captured honors at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Brent Offenberger earned a silver medal in the plumbing competition, and Joshua Wood earned a silver medal in the sheet metal category.

Ashley Gaddy and Crystal Rice were awarded bronze medals in the commercial SUAS drone competition, marking the first time the College has competed in this contest nationally.

Kyle Benkendorf placed seventh in the industrial motor control competition.

The conference brought together approximately 5,200 outstanding career and technical education state contest winners to compete in more than 100 different hands-on trade, technical and leadership fields. During the national competition, students worked against the clock and each other to prove their expertise in a variety of occupation areas.

“Congratulations to these students on their outstanding skills and performance in competition with the best in the nation,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We encourage students to take advantage of opportunities to expand their learning beyond the classroom, and involvement in organizations such as SkillsUSA helps them enhance their career and leadership skills.”

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry, working together to ensure that America has a skilled workforce by providing students with opportunities to gain technical skills grounded in academics. The organization has more than 350,000 student and instructor members at the national level.

For more information about SkillsUSA, please visit www.SkillsUS.org. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.