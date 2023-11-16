PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Comfortable temperatures in store for end of the workweek, rain chances thinning

After several days of cooler weather, temperatures are warming up some late in the week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of cooler weather, temperatures are warming up some late in the workweek.

Thursday is starting off with temperatures in the mid-40s, but will warm up to the lower 70s under still cloudy skies.

Similar weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, although there is a slight chance for some rain those days. Otherwise, sunshine will return. Things will cool off slightly Sunday, when highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Next week, a First Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to rain chances that look likely, and the chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

