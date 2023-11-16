Comfortable temperatures in store for end of the workweek, rain chances thinning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of cooler weather, temperatures are warming up some late in the workweek.

Thursday is starting off with temperatures in the mid-40s, but will warm up to the lower 70s under still cloudy skies.

Similar weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, although there is a slight chance for some rain those days. Otherwise, sunshine will return. Things will cool off slightly Sunday, when highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Next week, a First Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to rain chances that look likely, and the chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

