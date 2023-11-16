CMPD: Officer punched woman in face during viral video arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer punched a woman in the face during an arrest Monday, a police spokeswoman confirmed, in response to what CMPD says was the woman striking him first.

Christina Pierre was arrested by officers, along with her fiancé, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. CMPD has said the pair were smoking marijuana while waiting for the bus at a stop in the area of South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road in Steel Creek.

Video of Pierre’s violent arrest has gone viral on social media. It shows an officer delivering more than a dozen strikes to Pierre’s knee and legs.

Late Wednesday, CMPD confirmed the punch after questions from WBTV.

“We can now confirm based on interviews and witness accounts that an officer, in response to being physically assaulted, returned a strike to Ms. Pierre’s face one time,” CMPD wrote Thursday. “The strike occurred during the initial encounter at the bus stop with the responding officers prior to the struggle on the ground involving several other officers.”

The department’s full statement regarding the situation can be read below:

Please see the following updated statement from CMPD regarding the video circulating on social media involving CMPD officers. pic.twitter.com/H29OLVClbw — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 16, 2023

