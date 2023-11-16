PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system. (chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
The metallic black and chrome CP Huntington G24 Engine #425 will pull three coaches and...
Kannapolis adds second Winterland Express Train at Village Park

Latest News

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
All communications services are down across Gaza due to lack of fuel, provider says
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House Ethics panel finds ‘substantial evidence’ of lawbreaking by Santos
UNC Charlotte Professor Dr. Steven G. Rogelberg spoke to over 120 business leaders at the Rowan...
‘Meetings Matter’ research shared at Rowan Chamber breakfast
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia has been approved
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says