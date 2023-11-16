1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in west Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-485 near Old Dowd Road around 1 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a SUV up on an interstate guardrail, along with an overturned trailer nearby. A minivan was also involved in the crash. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Crews have since been able to clear the wrecked vehicles and debris and the roadway is back open.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: Medic: 1 seriously hurt in rollover crash in west Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.