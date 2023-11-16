PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte

The crash happened on I-485 near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
Medic said one person was hurt after a SUV and minivan crash on I-485 early Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in west Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-485 near Old Dowd Road around 1 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a SUV up on an interstate guardrail, along with an overturned trailer nearby. A minivan was also involved in the crash. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Crews have since been able to clear the wrecked vehicles and debris and the roadway is back open.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: Medic: 1 seriously hurt in rollover crash in west Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
The metallic black and chrome CP Huntington G24 Engine #425 will pull three coaches and...
Kannapolis adds second Winterland Express Train at Village Park

Latest News

Christopher Franks
Man accused of killing 19-year-old Wendy’s employee to appear in court
Medic said one person was hurt after a SUV and minivan crash on I-485 early Thursday morning.
1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte
Christ United Methodist Church in the Coulwood neighborhood dedicated a public-use basketball...
Charlotte church dedicates “Dave’s Corner” basketball court to honor member’s legacy
Alex Hipple had plans to begin school at CPCC after completing a gap year.
‘Good kids are struggling:’ Parents of teen killed in marijuana deal gone wrong share perspective