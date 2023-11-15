Man who ran from I-77 crash in York County arrested, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man who York County deputies said ran from a two-car crash on Interstate 77 Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

Deputies said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 between Exit 79 and mile marker 80.

The man, who was possibly drunk, ran from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested just before 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE (8:26 pm): The person who ran from the wreck has been taken into custody. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 15, 2023

