WBTV’s David Whisenant named Grand Marshal for CLT Motor Speedway opening night

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s David Whisenant was named Grand Marshal for Charlotte Motor Speedway’s opening night Wednesday.

On Friday, the Salisbury native will trade his mic flag for a green one.

Whisenant has covered countless laps on the track, at car shows, and campers, all in the process of covering his Rowan and Cabarrus County beat.

“I’ve been either coming to races as a fan or coming as a reporter for more than 50 years,” Whisenant said. “It’s one of the most special places in my life and in my career.”

Lots of folks are more deserving, but I’m very honored and grateful. Let’s light it up! @CLTMotorSpdwy @therichardpetty https://t.co/2FyhDnuYvG — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) November 15, 2023

Whisenant will lead a field of cars to the green flag, kicking off the 14th year of Speedway Christmas.

“Coming back here with my granddaughters and my family and being able to be part of Speedway Christmas and turning on the lights will be one of the most special things of my entire career,” he said.

For ticket information, click here.

