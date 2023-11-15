PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Trying a smoked Thanksgiving dinner with Sweet Lew’s Barbeque

Lewis Donald of Sweet Lew’s Barbeque brings some Thanksgiving foods for the crew
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and QC Life has been showing off some of Charlotte’s best for the year’s biggest feast.

Lewis Donald of Sweet Lew’s Barbeque joined the show to teach the right technique for smoking a turkey.

The Belmont neighborhood BBQ has a new Thanksgiving menu just in time for the big dinner.

Follow them on Instagram or Facebook for more information.

