Trying a smoked Thanksgiving dinner with Sweet Lew’s Barbeque
Lewis Donald of Sweet Lew’s Barbeque brings some Thanksgiving foods for the crew
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and QC Life has been showing off some of Charlotte’s best for the year’s biggest feast.
Lewis Donald of Sweet Lew’s Barbeque joined the show to teach the right technique for smoking a turkey.
The Belmont neighborhood BBQ has a new Thanksgiving menu just in time for the big dinner.
