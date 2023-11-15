PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stallings homeowner fears for her safety after finding sinkholes around her home

Parts of the Stone Creek Townhomes neighborhood have been blocked off because of cracks in the sidewalks.
Multiple sinkholes have opened up around a woman's home at the Stone Creek Townhomes in Union County.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Anna Gaddy contacted WBTV after she fell in a sinkhole over the summer in the front yard of her townhome in the Stone Creek Townhomes community.

Since then, Gaddy has shared that she and her neighbors have discovered several other sinkholes around the neighborhood.

“It’s very scary to think that sinkholes are happening in my landscaping and in my front yard. Like what could be happening underneath my home?” Gaddy questioned.

Gaddy shared she no longer feels safe in her home not knowing how the holes will impact her home’s foundation.

Parts of the Stone Creek Townhomes neighborhood have been blocked off because of cracks in the sidewalks, labeled with wooden posts warning of danger beneath the surface.

“I’ve contacted the builder. I also contacted the developer and the engineer. They all kind of say the same thing that this is Mother Nature happening, that something shifted under the ground or the soil is not being compacted. I’m just trying to reach out to everyone and anyone to get eyes of this and help investigate what’s really going on here,” Gaddy said.

On Monday night, Gaddy and some of her neighbors shared their concerns at the Stallings Town Council Meeting.

Gaddy and her neighbors are hoping a permanent solution can be made to make the area safer to live in and protect the future of their homes.

“Home is where you should have comfort and have peace and right now I do not have that with the sinkholes,” Gaddy said.

WBTV first reached out to Ryan Homes, the builders of the townhomes, on Monday. There has not yet been a response about Gaddy’s concerns.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a garage at a residence on Old Concord Rd. on Monday night.
Apparent murder-suicide investigation underway in Rowan County
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
‘Not easy to watch’: CMPD responds to viral video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek
"Y'all can't hold me forever. I'll be out," said Ethan Ghent as he was being led to jail.
Wanted teen considered ‘armed and dangerous’ apprehended by Rowan Co. deputies
Fatal Crash generic image
Troopers: 72-year-old woman killed in head-on Taylorsville collision
Generic school bus photo
Charlotte school bus driver charged with going off route, leaving kids on bus

Latest News

CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their...
Rowan County Public Health, Healthy Rowan, and Rowan-Salisbury School System to host Community Resiliency Model Training
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town
The Town of Stanley is reorganizing its public safety operations, including its fire department...
Controversy brewing as Gaston Co. town reorganizes fire department, public safety operations
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 hurt in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, significant backups reported