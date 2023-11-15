Speedway Christmas to be bigger, brighter for 2023

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The lights, sights and sounds of Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health have played a part in bringing the magic of the holidays to visitors for the last 14 seasons.

This year the lights are brighter and the show even bigger as the new nearly four-mile course is illuminated by almost 5 million lights featuring a new concourse, tunnels and Christmas Village attractions.

Here’s a look at some of the new attractions waiting to greet visitors when Speedway Christmas opens Friday:

The course:

The classic Christmas cruise around portions of the historic oval and through the iconic road course is receiving a revamp. Fans will enjoy classic Christmas lights as dozens of new displays bring to life this year’s theme, Santa’s Beach Party. Revelers can see animated lights showcasing a wakeboarding Santa, a whale ride and a Bonfire Jam.

The concourse:

The newly designed and configured concourse by Light Up The Nights Productions will take guests through new tunnels, more than 600 illuminated orbs and dazzling candy canes as they journey from a winter wonderland to outer space and land at Santa’s workshop.

The village:

The Christmas Village, open every Thursday through Sunday, will host a weekly rotation of area craft vendors, artisans and merchants. Stroll through a larger-than-life candy wonderland trail filled with eye-catching lollipop trees, a five-foot-tall candy bar, a candy throne and so much more. The picture-worthy moments don’t stop on the trail as Victory Lane will play host to a 360-selfie camera perfect for capturing the magic of Speedway Christmas.

Charity Christmas Forest:

The Christmas village will be home to a unique forest of Christmas trees, as 15 trees will be decorated by local charities making an impact in the greater-Charlotte area and around North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite tree each night the village is open, with the winning tree receiving an additional grant from Speedway Children’s Charities at the end of the year.

Cook Out Tubing Hill:

New for 2023, the Fan Zone will feature four 250-foot tubing lanes for individuals of all ages to enjoy. The Cook Out Tubing Hill will open on Black Friday and will follow the schedule of the Christmas village, open every Thursday through Sunday from 6 pm to 10 pm. Admission for unlimited rides down the thrilling Cook Out Tubing Hill is $20 per person, $15 for those who have gone through the Speedway Christmas show and $10 for kids 12 and under. Admission to Speedway Christmas is not required to enjoy the tubing hill.

Car passes:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve), with tickets per vehicle starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday, when the Christmas Village is closed, and $45 Thursday-Sunday, when the Christmas Village is open. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass Lane ensures a smooth ride at $75 per vehicle on Thursday-Sunday.

Get your tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or grab them at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.