Rowan County Public Health, Healthy Rowan, and Rowan-Salisbury School System to host Community Resiliency Model Training

CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their...
CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their wider social network.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health, Healthy Rowan, and Rowan Salisbury School System are collaborating to host an upcoming Community Resiliency Model™ (CRM) training.

“We are very excited to be able to partner again and bring this wonderful training back to our Rowan County partners,” officials said in a press release.

CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their wider social network. CRM skills also help individuals understand their nervous system and learn to read sensations connected to their own well-being, which CRM calls the “Resilient Zone”.

CRM’s goal is to help to create “trauma-informed” and “resiliency-focused” communities that share a common understanding of the impact that trauma and chronic stress have on the nervous system. In addition, the skills taught show how to restore or increase resiliency during problematic times.

The training will be held virtually from 8 AM-4 PM on:

  • Wednesday, December 6th
  • Thursday, December 7th
  • Friday, December 8th
  • Monday, December 11th
  • Tuesday, December 12th

To complete the training, and be eligible for certification, you will need to attend each day of training from start to finish.

Currently, there are only 4 slots remaining. If you are interested, please complete the interest form linked below.

https://forms.office.com/r/ny5sMSdm5a

If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact Courtney Meece at 704-216-8818 or at Courtney.meece@rowancountync.gov.

