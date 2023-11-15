PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 seriously hurt in rollover crash in west Charlotte

The crash happened on Millerton Avenue late Tuesday night.
A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Jeep flipped on Tuesday night.
A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Jeep flipped on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt after a rollover crash in west Charlotte late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight on Millerton Avenue, just off West Morehead Street.

Video from the scene showed a Jeep on its side in the middle of the road. The street in the area is narrow, cutting through several apartment buildings.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At least two other vehicles appeared to have been damaged after the Jeep flipped.

