Livingstone College welcomes Dr. Steve Perry as the Winter Commencement Speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College is excited to announce that Dr. Steve Perry, a nationally acclaimed author and youth advocate, will be the speaker for Commencement on December 8th in Varick Auditorium. Known for his passion and authenticity, Dr. Perry brings a welcomed perspective to discussions centered around education and improving the lives of young people.

Dr. Perry’s unique ability to captivate audiences and inspire changes in education has garnered respect and recognition on a national level. He has been featured on various networks, including MSNBC, Fox, CNN, Al Jazeera, TV One, BET, and NBC, as well as the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). His ability to captivate audiences and inspire change is truly remarkable.

Grassroots community members and internationally renowned leaders hold Dr. Steve Perry in high regard. His charismatic and compelling voice serves as an inspiration to all. As the founder of Capital Preparatory Schools, Perry has provided a different perspective to education, young adults, and parents. Additionally, Dr. Perry has spoken in over seventy-nine communities and completed his sixth book, “Transparenting.”

Dr. Perry’s journey from a difficult childhood to graduating from an Ivy League school has equipped him with invaluable skills and a unique perspective on the modern American family. His concepts and ideas foster an intriguing and thought-provoking point of view.

Perry is a true champion for disadvantaged children and families, dedicating his life to their well-being. For over thirty years, Dr. Perry has fearlessly spoken from the heart and served as the voice of a generation. Livingstone College is honored to have Dr. Steve Perry as the Winter Commencement speaker and looks forward to the wisdom and inspiration he will undoubtedly impart to our graduates.

