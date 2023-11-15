PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘I’m excited’: Town of Davidson testing app designed to make parking easier

The app can find parking spaces nearest a person’s location, or a desired destination.
By Faith Alford
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Davidson is known for its charming downtown district full of shops and restaurants. What has proven not as charming, though, is its parking situation.

In response, town leaders are testing a solution to help downtown visitors find a parking spot.

The town is currently testing an app to help navigate the area and find parking spots, which there sometimes simply are not enough of. Leaders demonstrated the app during Tuesday night’s town council meeting.

The app will work in a couple different ways. One feature is has is the ability to find parking spaces nearest a person’s specific location. It can also find a spot near a desired destination. Both features have turn-by-turn directions.

Settings can also be arranged by whether drivers prefer street parking, a garage or either.

Local leaders think the app will make a big difference in community convenience.

“I’m excited, this [app] is just one more facet of our small area that’s going to hopefully make everyone’s experience when coming to downtown Davidson more enjoyable,” Mayor Rusty Knox said. “I think that’s the angst that a lot of people have.”

The app is free and is expected to be rolled out to the public in mid-December.

