Husband strangled wife during domestic dispute at home, sheriff says

The husband is charged with first-degree murder after strangling wife
Clarence Tyson
Clarence Tyson(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wife is dead after being strangled by her husband at their home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, deputies were called to the emergency room at Iredell Memorial Hospital in regards to an elderly woman being a victim of an assault, information from the sheriff’s office states.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they learned the woman’s husband, Clarence Tyson, 69, had brought her to the hospital. Life-saving measures were attempted on Rebecca Tyson, 68, but she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff.

Officials state after talking to Clarence Tyson, deputies had learned that the assault had taken place at their home off West Iredell Circle.

Detectives stated that from their investigation Tyson had brutally assaulted his wife at their residence. When he found his wife non-responsive he brought her to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, an autopsy showed that Rebecca Tyson’s cause of death was strangulation and she also suffered severe injuries from the assault which included several broken bones and bruises, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives charged Clarence Tyson with first-degree murder and he is currently being held with no bond.

