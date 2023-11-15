PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Getting the Thanksgiving feel with Cornucopia Charcuterie

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for something creative to make for Thanksgiving without the need of hours long baking?

Kate McGee of CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life to assemble a cornucopia charcuterie board for Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving

CLT Charcuterie is a local company that provides people all over the Charlotte area with charcuterie boards for every occasion.

Instructions:

  • Using puff pastry to make the cornucopia
  • Roll the pastry out flat
  • Slice into thin strips (braid optionally)
  • Wrap around sugar cone
  • Bake following directions on the package
  • Add charcuterie items

