Deputy, K-9 hurt in 3-vehicle Lancaster County crash, sheriff’s office says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy and K-9 were hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened on Highway 521 near Possum Hollow Road, close to Transformation Church.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the deputy and K-9 were in a marked truck. Both the officer and dog were taken to hospitals but are expected to be okay, according to the spokesperson.

Video from the scene showed the deputy’s truck with heavy damage to the passenger side. A Ram truck was also spotted with significant damage.

Officials did not say how many people were in the other vehicles, but said they were alert and walking around following the crash. The sheriff’s office did not say if any other people had to be taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

