Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify masked intruder accused of robbing Charlotte store

The suspect is accused of armed robbery at a Sam’s Mart last month.
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in northeast Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at a Sam’s Mart in the 8000 block of N. Tryon Street.

Surveillance footage from the business shows an individual in a mask and dark clothing run across the parking lot with a gun. The video footage shows the person enter the business and point the gun at two workers behind the front counter.

“Any number of things could have happened,” Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said. “The gun could have accidentally gone off and we could have had a much more serious situation.”

Police said the robbery suspect demanded money from the workers at the business.

“This individual apparently saw the opportunity to rob this business because there was relatively light foot traffic,” Smith said.

The surveillance video shows the intruder leave the store after getting a bag full of money from the workers in the business.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, including a black mask featuring a white gun logo. Police are hopeful that someone will recognize the individual and identify them for police.

“We’re pretty certain that someone has some insight on this incident and we just ask that you give us that information,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

