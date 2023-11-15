Crash on I-485 causing significant backups in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-485 in the Mint Hill area is causing significant backups on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the outer loop near Exit 41 to Albemarle Road.

Traffic maps show more than a mile of backups.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

