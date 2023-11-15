PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash on I-485 causing significant backups in Mint Hill

The crash happened on the outer loop near the Albemarle Road exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-485 in the Mint Hill area is causing significant backups on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the outer loop near Exit 41 to Albemarle Road.

Traffic maps show more than a mile of backups.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

