CMPD SWAT team conducting training in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team will conduct training in uptown on Wednesday.

That scheduled training is happening in the 200 block of East 7th Street from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

No other information about the specifics of the training was available.

