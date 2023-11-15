PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD SWAT team conducting training in uptown Charlotte

No other information about the specifics of the training was available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team will conduct training in uptown on Wednesday.

That scheduled training is happening in the 200 block of East 7th Street from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

