PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD chief addressing media after video of officer punching woman goes viral

Watch the chief’s remarks in the video above.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings will address the media Wednesday morning.

The chief is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.

Jennings’ comments are coming a day after a viral video circulated on social media that appeared to show an officer punching a woman’s legs multiple times while she was on the ground.

Related: ‘Not easy to watch’: CMPD responds to viral video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek

Watch the chief’s remarks in the video above.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a garage at a residence on Old Concord Rd. on Monday night.
Apparent murder-suicide investigation underway in Rowan County
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
‘Not easy to watch’: CMPD responds to viral video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek
"Y'all can't hold me forever. I'll be out," said Ethan Ghent as he was being led to jail.
Wanted teen considered ‘armed and dangerous’ apprehended by Rowan Co. deputies
Fatal Crash generic image
Troopers: 72-year-old woman killed in head-on Taylorsville collision
Generic school bus photo
Charlotte school bus driver charged with going off route, leaving kids on bus

Latest News

Akarrie Bunton
19-year-old, 2 juveniles charged in shooting into residences, vehicles
A Stallings homeowner fears for her safety after finding sinkholes around her home
Stallings homeowner fears for her safety after finding sinkholes around her home
CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their...
Rowan County Public Health, Healthy Rowan, and Rowan-Salisbury School System to host Community Resiliency Model Training
Aerial photo of Taylorsville wastewater plant
Death, audits, and rumors in Taylorsville: An investigation in a small town