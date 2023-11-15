CMPD chief addresses outrage after video of controversial arrest goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said he understands the outrage and emotion out in the community after a video went viral that appears to show an officer punching a woman’s legs multiple times while she is on the ground.

“To everyone and to our community, I get it. I understand the outrage, I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue. I understand that,” Jennings said while addressing the media Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Monday after police said two people resisted arrest around in the area of South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road in Steele Creek. A video was posted to Instagram shortly after the situation occurred.

In a statement released Tuesday, CMPD said the individuals, a man and a woman, were smoking marijuana when officers approached them. As police got close to them, the woman allegedly punched an officer in the face. Police said the man was armed with a 9mm pistol.

After the man and woman refused arrest, a “struggle” ensued, which led to one officer striking the woman’s thigh seven times with his knee before hitting her peroneal nerve 10times with a closed fist, according to the department.

Jennings said an investigation is underway following the incident, and part of that investigation centers around how the woman had injuries to her face.

“There’s a couple of different thoughts out there from watching the body-worn camera. There’s nothing that’s very clear and visible, whether an officer struck her,” Jennings said about those injuries. “Particularly there’s nothing that shows she was struck while she was on the ground, in the head or face area. There was struggle with a single officer that occurred before his backup did arrive. We think that if those abrasion or bruising on her face occurred, it would have occurred during that struggle at some point.”

He added that it’s way too early to tell whether there will be discipline of the officers. Jennings said the officer involved has been reassigned.

Regarding the officer’s body cam footage, Jennings said he has filed a petition with the courts to release it and it could take a couple of months.

