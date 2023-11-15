PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cloudy weather stays in the forecast, Wednesday to be coolest day of the week

Rain chances will move back in late in the workweek into the start of the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy weather remains in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek, before starting the weekend off with some shower chances.

On Wednesday, temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s before warming up to around 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, highs will reach the upper 60s with showers possible on Friday. Shower chances will continue into Saturday, but rain moves out by Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s this weekend, with a nice day ahead when the Panthers host the Cowboys.

Next week, a storm system could move in on Tuesday, bringing potential for a First Alert.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

