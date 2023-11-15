Cloudy weather stays in the forecast, Wednesday to be coolest day of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy weather remains in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek, before starting the weekend off with some shower chances.

On Wednesday, temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s before warming up to around 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, highs will reach the upper 60s with showers possible on Friday. Shower chances will continue into Saturday, but rain moves out by Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s this weekend, with a nice day ahead when the Panthers host the Cowboys.

Next week, a storm system could move in on Tuesday, bringing potential for a First Alert.

