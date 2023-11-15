PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2023 White House Christmas Tree will be from Ashe County

First Lady Jill Biden will get the tree at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.
The White House Christmas tree has been cut from a farm in Ashe County.
The White House Christmas tree has been cut from a farm in Ashe County.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLEETWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - The official 2023 White House Christmas tree will be from Ashe County.

It was cut from a farm in Fleetwood on Wednesday morning.

First Lady Jill Biden will get the tree at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and welcome it alongside military-connected families.

The 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser Fir will stand floor to ceiling, and fill the White House’s Blue Room.

