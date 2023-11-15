FLEETWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - The official 2023 White House Christmas tree will be from Ashe County.

It was cut from a farm in Fleetwood on Wednesday morning.

First Lady Jill Biden will get the tree at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and welcome it alongside military-connected families.

The 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser Fir will stand floor to ceiling, and fill the White House’s Blue Room.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.